Broken pipe shuts down parts of westbound on ramp near University Drive and Wellborn Road.

By Donnie Tuggle and Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A large water main break shut down and flooded the ramp from Westbound University Drive up to Wellborn Road near Northgate in College Station Thursday evening.

The College Station Utilities Department says the pipe belongs to Texas A&M University.

Officials say broken pipes have been an issue around town recently due to the dry conditions.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.

