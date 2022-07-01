College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man has been convicted of criminally negligent homicide after the drowning death of a woman at Lake Somerville.

Ovie Powell was found guilty June 29 in connection with the death of Olivia Paige Sweeney in July of 2020. Sweeney drowned after she was hit by a boat driven by Powell.

Powell was indicted in October 2020 and a criminal indictment obtained by KBTX states he operated the boat in reverse near swimmers and failed to be aware of the boat propeller’s proximity to the victim.

A judge sentenced him to one year in state jail probated for two years, which means he will be on probation for that time.

“As people enjoy their summer with family and friends on Lake Somerville, we will continue to take the safety of our residents and visitors seriously,” said Burleson County Attorney Susan Deski.

Powell must also perform 100 hours of community service for a horse rescue group by the end of this year, in honor of the victim’s love for horses.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.