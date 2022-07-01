Advertisement

College Station Police arrest teenagers vandalizing homes for months

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three teenagers who have been vandalizing homes since April.

Randall Patton first reported suspicious activity after the group was reportedly causing damage to his neighbor’s home that was being built.

“I saw one of them throwing something through the glass door, once they saw me they all scrambled to the back door fairly quickly,” says Patton.

The group of teenagers burglarized and vandalized homes in the 1600 block of Briscoe Manor Court, the 1700 block of Kerr Valley Lane and the 3700 block of Cooper Court.

Patton was able to get footage of the truck fleeing from the scene on his security camera. Two other incidents happened around the area a few weeks later. The teenagers caused around $40,000 of damage and stolen property

“Kids will be kids sometimes but the level of mischief and vandalism and theft and destruction and the harm they caused to other people just unacceptable,” says Patton.

According to police documents, when authorities asked why they had been breaking into houses, one of the suspects said. “I don’t know, something to do.”

