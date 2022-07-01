Advertisement

Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.

A single vehicle rollover crash on SH 21
A single vehicle rollover crash on SH 21(Caleb Britt)
By Jason Walker
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 1pm Friday, a 2013 Toyota traveling east on State Highway 21 in Bryan lost control and entered the median before rolling multiple times and landing upright in the westbound lanes. The driver sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. A dog riding in the car was ejected but was still alive when officers arrived on scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Brazos County teen missing since Saturday found safe
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
suspects vandalized multiple homes in college station
College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes
Experts believe there will be a major shift in the workforce if salaries don't keep up with...
As employee expenses rise one Bryan company tries to lessen the burden
Water Main Break College Station
Broken pipe shuts down parts of westbound on ramp near University Drive and Wellborn Road.

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
Ovie Powell sentenced after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide
College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville
Jamell Moore was last seen around 11:30 a.m., in the 800 block of N. Central in Cameron.
11-year-old Cameron boy missing since Thursday found safe.