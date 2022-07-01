Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 1pm Friday, a 2013 Toyota traveling east on State Highway 21 in Bryan lost control and entered the median before rolling multiple times and landing upright in the westbound lanes. The driver sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. A dog riding in the car was ejected but was still alive when officers arrived on scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

