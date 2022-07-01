Advertisement

Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

Marcus Roberson shared a Facebook video of a fire in downtown Marlin, TX.
Marcus Roberson shared a Facebook video of a fire in downtown Marlin, TX.(Marcus Roberson)
By Jason Walker
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Brazos County teen missing since Saturday found safe
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
suspects vandalized multiple homes in college station
College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes
Experts believe there will be a major shift in the workforce if salaries don't keep up with...
As employee expenses rise one Bryan company tries to lessen the burden
Water Main Break College Station
Broken pipe shuts down parts of westbound on ramp near University Drive and Wellborn Road.

Latest News

pet of the week: dorothy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet Of The Week: Dorothy
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
A single vehicle rollover crash on SH 21
Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.
Ovie Powell sentenced after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide
College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville