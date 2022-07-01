Official: June was the hottest in Bryan-College Station’s history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought turned worse. Fire conditions increased. Yards, pastures, and vegetation turned brown. June 2022 brought exceptional heat to the Brazos Valley. Heat that now holds the top spot for the most extreme in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history.

The month ended with an average temperature -- morning lows and afternoon highs considered -- of 87.6°. That is the hottest ever in the 140 years of record-keeping locally. The month ended 5° warmer than what a typical June is expected to end at or near (82.6°) and nearly 1° warmer than the previous top heat spot set back in 1998 (86.7°). June also broke and set a new record for the number of consecutive 101°+ days. The previous record of 7 from 2009 is erased with 9 days now being the longest.

Look Back: Afternoon highs throughout the month of June in Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

Of the past 30 days, only two high afternoons in June were considered “below-average” with 14 days ending with temperatures 8° - 10° above average. Overnight low temperatures significantly increased June’s average with most mornings starting 4° to 7° above average. Only three low temperatures were considered at or below average.

It is worth noting, that this is the fourth out of seven months that has ended as a top 10 heat record:

December 2021: 2nd hottest on record

April 2022: 7th hottest on record

May 2022: 2nd hottest on record

June 2022: Hottest on record

Look Back: rainfall at Easterwood Airport in Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

Officially, Bryan-College Station only managed to collect 0.20″ making this the 8th driest June of record. Drought conditions returned to much of the Brazos Valley just ahead of the month’s end. This is the first time Brazos County has been in drought since late January.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.