Advertisement

‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says

A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday. (Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Troopers in Florida are investigating an incident where a 26-year-old woman died on her birthday.

Authorities said A’Ryshanae McTear was walking on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, Florida, when two vehicles struck and killed her on June 25.

WALB reports her family doesn’t know why she was walking alone on the highway. They described McTear as the glue that kept their family together.

The 26-year-old’s father, Latrell Wallace, said his daughter was an honor student who had just graduated college with her medical and phlebotomist degree. She was starting her career in the medical field.

Wallace said McTear went to Jacksonville from Douglas with her two friends to celebrate her 26th birthday. He said the family was waiting for her to return because they had a family cookout planned.

“We don’t know what happened. This is the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” Wallace said.

McTear leaves behind her nieces, nephews and her siblings.

“This will never go away. The pain will never go away for this family. Saying goodbye to her will never happen. We will never get to say goodbye to our daughter. We will never have closure because we don’t know what happened,” Wallace said.

McTear ‘s family said they plan to celebrate her life with a balloon release in her honor.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Brazos County teen missing since Saturday found safe
Power restored to over 2,000 Bryan Texas Utilities customers
Experts believe there will be a major shift in the workforce if salaries don't keep up with...
As employee expenses rise one Bryan company tries to lessen the burden
A tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base on Monday contained the bodies of at least...
3 men in custody after deaths of 51 people found in San Antonio truck
Tropics 1PM Update 06/30
Gulf disturbance holds medium chance for tropical development as it approaches the Texas Coast

Latest News

Since Sunday in Brazos County, fire crews have responded to over 40 grass fires. Extremely dry...
Brazos County sees dozens of grass fires in just a number of days
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move 6pm
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move 10pm
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 9 out of 10 wildfires in Texas are caused by humans...
Brazos County sees dozens of grass fires in just a number of days
suspects vandalized multiple homes in college station
College Station Police arrest teenagers vandalizing homes for months