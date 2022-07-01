Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean

Bonnie is expected to cross over southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rice Friday night before...
Bonnie is expected to cross over southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rice Friday night before emerging into the eastern Pacific.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After trekking across the western Atlantic as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, Hurricane Hunters have found the tropical disturbance now over the Caribbean Sea has developed the well-defined center of circulation needed to become Tropical Storm Bonnie.

Bonnie is the officially the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, following the formation of Tropical Storm Alex in the western Atlantic back in early June.

The latest details regarding Tropical Storm Bonnie can be found below:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 195 miles ESE of Bluefields Nicaragua40 mphW at 20 mph1005 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that the system will continue tracking westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea Friday, cross over southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica Friday night, and then emerge into the eastern Pacific on Saturday. Bonnie is expected to strengthen before making landfall Friday night, but will slightly weaken as the storm moves over land. Still, forecasters say that Bonnie is slated to re-strengthen after moving over the Pacific waters. This system is not a threat to the United States or the Brazos Valley.

The next name up for grabs on the official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Colin.

The official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
The official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Brazos County teen missing since Saturday found safe
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Experts believe there will be a major shift in the workforce if salaries don't keep up with...
As employee expenses rise one Bryan company tries to lessen the burden
suspects vandalized multiple homes in college station
College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes
File Graphic
Affidavit: Killeen man shared explicit photos of wife on social media during divorce

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather Update 7/1
Friday Morning Weather Update 7/1
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move 6pm
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move 10pm
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 9 out of 10 wildfires in Texas are caused by humans...
Brazos County sees dozens of grass fires in just a number of days