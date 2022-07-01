Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After trekking across the western Atlantic as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, Hurricane Hunters have found the tropical disturbance now over the Caribbean Sea has developed the well-defined center of circulation needed to become Tropical Storm Bonnie.

Bonnie is the officially the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, following the formation of Tropical Storm Alex in the western Atlantic back in early June.

The latest details regarding Tropical Storm Bonnie can be found below:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 195 miles ESE of Bluefields Nicaragua 40 mph W at 20 mph 1005 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that the system will continue tracking westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea Friday, cross over southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica Friday night, and then emerge into the eastern Pacific on Saturday. Bonnie is expected to strengthen before making landfall Friday night, but will slightly weaken as the storm moves over land. Still, forecasters say that Bonnie is slated to re-strengthen after moving over the Pacific waters. This system is not a threat to the United States or the Brazos Valley.

Tropical Storm #Bonnie Advisory 16: Bonnie Has Formed and is Forecast to Make Landfall Tonight. Heavy Rains Expected to Cause Flash Flooding and Mudslides In Nicaragua and Costa Rica. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 1, 2022

The next name up for grabs on the official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Colin.

The official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season (KBTX)

