VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a gas station. (Source: WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville helped prevent a situation involving a baby from possibly turning deadly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports its officers were at a gas station on Monday night when a man rushed inside and told them a baby wasn’t breathing.

WAVE shared a dramatic video from the department of the call involving officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene.

The video showed the two officers running out to assist the family. One of the officers performed back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been taken home.

Family members thanked the officers for their work and said Emma is happy and healthy.

