Weekend Gardener: Independence Day entertaining

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Fourth of July is just a few days away and if you are looking for ways to decorate your home for the holiday, Texas A&M Agrilife has a few suggestions.

When it comes to creating patriotic arrangements, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife suggests looking around your home and utilizing decorative bottles or even wine bottles.

For flowers, Whittlesey recommends using flowers in your garden and using plants like salvia.

“[Salvia] almost looks like fireworks and you can add little flags, too,” said Whittlesey.

Whittlesey also says to not be afraid to use herbs in your arrangements.

