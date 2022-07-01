Advertisement

Wheelock 4th of July BBQ and parade set for Monday

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 28th annual Wheelock 4th of July BBQ and parade is schedule for Monday at the historic Wheelock School.

Rena Frank was on Brazos Valley Morning Friday to talk about the family-friendly event. She said participants should arrive around 9:30 a.m. to line up and be ready for the parade kick off at 10 a.m.

Barbecue plates of brisket and sausage will be sold after the parade until 1 p.m. Money raised will go to the restoration of the 1908 Wheelock School House.

