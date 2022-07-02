Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Dorothy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dorothy is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for July 1, 2022. She is believed to be 4 or 5 years old. Dorothy is potty trained but is anxious around strangers.

As fireworks start going off around the Brazos Valley for during Independence Day celebrations, Aggieland Humane Society wants to remind pet owners to keep them in a safe and secure place this weekend. They also say to keep your pets inside so they won’t get scared and run away.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.