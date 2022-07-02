Celebrate Independence Day at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a place to celebrate Independence Day with the family? The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting their annual “I Love America” Fourth of July Celebration at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

Noon Lions Club member Esther Miranda joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

The “I Love America” celebration has free admission and no tickets are needed. The Noon Lions Club has been putting on the event since 1960 and their members are just as excited about it today.

Miranda loves that the event allows Americans to come together and celebrate what freedom and independence mean to them.

“This is a holiday for the whole country, for everybody who considers themselves an American. I’m an immigrant, it means a whole lot to me to wear my colors, say the pledge, and sing the Star Spangled Banner.”

The day begins on Monday, July 4th at 9:30 a.m. when the Bush Library and Museum will open with free admission for everyone until 6:00 p.m. Inside the rotunda, the College Station Noon Lions Club will offer free vision screenings from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, followed by fun balloon twisting.

Food vendors will open at 11:00 a.m., including the Lions Club Concessions, where they will be handing out free watermelon slices to the community; and will be selling Slovacek Sausages, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, candy, jerky, water and Coca-Cola beverages.

Live musical entertainment begins at 11:00am with the John Wick Band, followed by the Great American Boxcar Chorus at 12:30pm, and the Britt Lloyd Band at 1:30pm. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.

The Lions know its going to be hot so they will have cooling stations and tents people can sit under, and if anyone needs to cool down in the AC they can check out the museum.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.