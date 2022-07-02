College Station Noon Lions Club kicks off “I Love America” celebrations with donation drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Clubs held its 3rd annual “I Love America” Donation Drive Saturday at the Brazos Center. The event started in 2020 as a way to help those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive, which is a partnership between the organization and the Salvation Army, was drive-thru-style, and people could donate money or toiletries. Some of the essentials donated included soap, diapers, water and razors.

“Families may need these items when the dollars are a little bit shorter, and it’s harder to go out and procure these items or there may be in a disaster such as a fire or there may be a motorist that may be stranded and need these items,” David Sahm with the College Station Noon Lions Club said.

After donating, every individual or family received an “I Love America” yard sign for their home.

Capt. Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army said they normally see family needs increase during the summer. One factor is students being out of school and another is the constant rise of inflation. Israel believes giving essentials to those in need helps restore their hope and dignity.

“It may be a classmate of their child, it might be the person they sit next to in church, it might be the person that they see in the grocery line,” Israel said. “You never know who it is that you’re helping but really it’s a huge blessing for individuals that are in need.”

The Salvation Army will continue to take donations in person at their office or online. For more information, click here.

