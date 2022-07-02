CS Noon Lions Club to host 3rd annual ‘I Love America’ donation drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Noon Lions Club will host their 3rd annual ‘I Love America’ donation drive on July 2.

Members of the Noon Lions Club, The Salvation Army and citizens of our community will come together to help bring toiletry items for people in need.

Items the organizations are collecting include:

toothpaste

toothbrushes

shampoo

soap/shower gel

feminine hygiene products

razors

diapers

bottled water.

Monetary donations are appreciated as well.

Donations will be collected at the Brazos Center from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 2.

Those who would like to donate directly online, click here.

Every person donating in-person or online, will receive an “I Love America” yard sign.

