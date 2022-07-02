Advertisement

CS Noon Lions Club to host 3rd annual ‘I Love America’ donation drive

'I Love America' donation drive in 2021.
'I Love America' donation drive in 2021.(KBTX)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Noon Lions Club will host their 3rd annual ‘I Love America’ donation drive on July 2.

Members of the Noon Lions Club, The Salvation Army and citizens of our community will come together to help bring toiletry items for people in need.

Items the organizations are collecting include:

  • toothpaste
  • toothbrushes
  • shampoo
  • soap/shower gel
  • feminine hygiene products
  • razors
  • diapers
  • bottled water.

Monetary donations are appreciated as well.

Donations will be collected at the Brazos Center from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 2.

Those who would like to donate directly online, click here.

Every person donating in-person or online, will receive an “I Love America” yard sign.

