Food trucks taking advantage of large crowds to grow business

Large events and loyal followers keeping food trucks afloat as prices increase.
Large events and loyal followers keeping food trucks afloat as prices increase.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - As prices of goods increase, many businesses are being impacted by food costs and gas prices.

But, one group is being hit with both. Food trucks along the Navasota Freedom Festival say this is why they’re thankful for large events this summer.

“We’re making it, we’re doing okay so far, we haven’t had any problems, yet just gas is expensive and foods expensive,” Rick Tielke said.

Tielke and his wife are the owners of Mary Jane’s Kitchen. They won Best Hamburger in Grimes County three years in a row and chicken is one of their best sellers. With prices double what they used to be, Tielke said large events are vital for their business as well as loyal followers.

“You get to bring all the people in and people get to know you cause you’re here and you get like a little reputation built, if your food is good you get a reputation and they’ll start following you,” he said.

Mary Jane’s Kitchen can be found on Facebook where they post their location most days. Other trucks at the Freedom Festival included Rum Cakes and Sweet Bakes, Emergency Sweets, Wildflyer and Smoke Daddy’s BBQ.

