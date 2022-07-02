John Wilson announces departure from KBTX

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After nearly two decades as a member of the KBTX Newsroom, John Wilson is leaving his position to become the Media Services Coordinator at Lorena ISD.

John came to KBTX in 2004 and joined the Sports Department. He played a pivital role in the development and execution of the station’s live pregame show before each Texas A&M home football game called Aggie Game Day.

One of the highlights of John's broadcasting career was interviewing President Bush during Aggie Game Day in 2005. (Darryl Bruffett)

The hour long pregame show won numerous state and national awards.

John was also involved in various station projects over the years including Friday Football Fever, and Food For Families Food Drive.

He also represented the station at various fund raisers including charity golf tournaments.

