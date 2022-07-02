Advertisement

John Wilson announces departure from KBTX

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After nearly two decades as a member of the KBTX Newsroom, John Wilson is leaving his position to become the Media Services Coordinator at Lorena ISD.

John came to KBTX in 2004 and joined the Sports Department. He played a pivital role in the development and execution of the station’s live pregame show before each Texas A&M home football game called Aggie Game Day.

One of the highlights of John's broadcasting career was interviewing President Bush during...
One of the highlights of John's broadcasting career was interviewing President Bush during Aggie Game Day in 2005.(Darryl Bruffett)

The hour long pregame show won numerous state and national awards.

John was also involved in various station projects over the years including Friday Football Fever, and Food For Families Food Drive.

He also represented the station at various fund raisers including charity golf tournaments.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Brazos County teen missing since Saturday found safe
Ovie Powell sentenced after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide
College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville
suspects vandalized multiple homes in college station
College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Water Main Break College Station
Broken pipe shuts down parts of westbound on ramp near University Drive and Wellborn Road.

Latest News

N/A
John Wilson announces departure from KBTX
pet of the week: dorothy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet Of The Week: Dorothy
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move
Supporters and opponents of proposed high-speed train await Texas Central’s next move 6pm
Bombers get back on winning track