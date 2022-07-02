Navasota hosts 3rd annual ‘Freedom Festival’

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Navasota hosted its 3rd annual Freedom Festival, which was its biggest yet.

Thousands gathered in downtown Navasota wearing red white and blue to show off their American pride. A parade, live music, and fireworks were the highlights of the night.

Freedom Fest organizer and Marketing/Communications Director of the City of Navasota, Bobbie Ullrich, said she was honored to be a part of such a great event.

“We have a great community here in Navasota,” said Ullrich. “Just amazing people. The people are what makes Navasota so great. They are so supportive, supportive of the city. "

Ullrich said she is grateful for all the people that came out to the Freedom Fest and promised next year will be even better.

