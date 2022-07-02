Advertisement

Tropical Storm Colin rapidly forms off the South Carolina coast

“Rather unexpectedly, Tropical Storm Colin has formed near the South Carolina coast, centered just inland a bit to the northeast of Charleston.”
Tropical Storm Colin rapidly developed off the southeast coast of the US early Saturday morning(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A bizarre occurrence as hurricane season rolls into July. An area of low pressure of the Georgia and South Carolina coast was given a low, 20% chance for development by the National Hurricane Center Friday afternoon. By pre-sunrise Saturday, the system had strengthened quick enough to be classified as a tropical storm. To add to the strange, the upgrade occurred while the center of this system was located inland over South Carolina.

As of Saturday morning, here is the latest on Tropical Storm Colin:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
25 miles west-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina40 mphnortheast at 8 mph1019 mb

Tropical storm warnings are posted from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina. Tropical-storm-force wind extends 70 miles outward from the center of Colin. Upper-level wind speeds are forecast to increase over the weekend, hindering the tropical storm’s ability to strengthen as it moves back off the coast of the Carolinas. Eventually, that hostile wind is expected to weaken the storm before it is expected to dissipate over the Atlantic Monday.

Tropical Storm Colin is expected to weaken and dissipate by early in the week(KBTX)

No other, new tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next 5 days. The next name on the list for the season is Danielle.

