Advertisement

Bennett, Lee finish play for Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDOUEVRES, Switzerland (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee wrapped up the Arnold Palmer Cup playing for Team USA on the par-72 6.782-yard Golf Club de Genève.

Sunday’s third and final day of the Arnold Palmer Cup featured singles matches. Bennett lost to his Team International opponent, Fred Biondi, 3&1. Lee lost to his Team International opponent, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, 5&4.

Team USA lost to Team International 33-27, after Team International broke a tie heading into the final day outscoring Team USA 15-9 in singles matches.

Bennett began Friday with a mixed foursome win with teammate Erica Shepard 1-up. Lee lost his day one matchup with partner Gurleen Kaur. On Saturday, Bennett and Shepard won another match 2&1. The Madisonville product also teamed up with Lee for a foursome match, but the Aggies fell to Team International 2&1.

Full results for the tournament can be found at www.Golfstat.com. For more information on the Arnold Palmer Cup, visit www.ArnoldPalmerCup.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Moody’s Investor’s Service, the company was set to pay $15.265 million in...
Company behind Park West apartments set to default nearly $7 million in debt
Ovie Powell sentenced after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide
College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville
vehicle runs into tree in downtown Bryan
Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan
A single vehicle rollover crash on SH 21
Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Latest News

College Station running back Marquise Collins scores a touchdown against Katy Paetow in to the...
College Station’s Collins commits to Duke
Large events and loyal followers keeping food trucks afloat as prices increase.
Food trucks taking advantage of large crowds to grow business
N/A
John Wilson announces departure from KBTX
After nearly two decades as a member of the KBTX Newsroom, John Wilson is leaving his position...
John Wilson announces departure from KBTX