Bennett, Lee finish play for Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup

VANDOUEVRES, Switzerland (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee wrapped up the Arnold Palmer Cup playing for Team USA on the par-72 6.782-yard Golf Club de Genève.

Sunday’s third and final day of the Arnold Palmer Cup featured singles matches. Bennett lost to his Team International opponent, Fred Biondi, 3&1. Lee lost to his Team International opponent, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, 5&4.

Team USA lost to Team International 33-27, after Team International broke a tie heading into the final day outscoring Team USA 15-9 in singles matches.

Bennett began Friday with a mixed foursome win with teammate Erica Shepard 1-up. Lee lost his day one matchup with partner Gurleen Kaur. On Saturday, Bennett and Shepard won another match 2&1. The Madisonville product also teamed up with Lee for a foursome match, but the Aggies fell to Team International 2&1.

Full results for the tournament can be found at www.Golfstat.com. For more information on the Arnold Palmer Cup, visit www.ArnoldPalmerCup.com.

