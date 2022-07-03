College Station’s Collins commits to Duke

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School running back Marquise Collins announced on social media on Sunday that he has committed to play football for Duke and former A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko.

C O M M I T T E D!💙 pic.twitter.com/xaDv065OQd — Marquise “Subzr0” Collins (@MarquiseColli19) July 3, 2022

Collins led a dynamic Cougar offense last year as a Junior to the UIL 5A Division I state title game. He ran for 2826 yards last season (176.6 rushing yards per game) on 346 carries. He also led the Cougars with 39 rushing touchdowns and 42 in total. The incoming senior also added 263 receiving yards on 12 catches with 3 receiving touchdowns. Collins’ final choice came down between Duke and Utah.

Collins and the Cougars will kick off the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27th against Lucas Lovejoy at the Tom Landry Classic in Allen.

