Advertisement

College Station’s Collins commits to Duke

College Station running back Marquise Collins scores a touchdown against Katy Paetow in to the...
College Station running back Marquise Collins scores a touchdown against Katy Paetow in to the UIL 5A Division I State Championship Game.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School running back Marquise Collins announced on social media on Sunday that he has committed to play football for Duke and former A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko.

Collins led a dynamic Cougar offense last year as a Junior to the UIL 5A Division I state title game. He ran for 2826 yards last season (176.6 rushing yards per game) on 346 carries. He also led the Cougars with 39 rushing touchdowns and 42 in total. The incoming senior also added 263 receiving yards on 12 catches with 3 receiving touchdowns. Collins’ final choice came down between Duke and Utah.

Collins and the Cougars will kick off the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27th against Lucas Lovejoy at the Tom Landry Classic in Allen.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Moody’s Investor’s Service, the company was set to pay $15.265 million in...
Company behind Park West apartments set to default nearly $7 million in debt
Ovie Powell sentenced after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide
College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville
vehicle runs into tree in downtown Bryan
Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan
A single vehicle rollover crash on SH 21
Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Latest News

Large events and loyal followers keeping food trucks afloat as prices increase.
Food trucks taking advantage of large crowds to grow business
N/A
John Wilson announces departure from KBTX
After nearly two decades as a member of the KBTX Newsroom, John Wilson is leaving his position...
John Wilson announces departure from KBTX
pet of the week: dorothy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet Of The Week: Dorothy