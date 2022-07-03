Advertisement

Daughters of the American Revolution hosts annual wreath ceremony

The La Villita DAR chapter hosted its annual Wreath Ceremony to give thanks to the patriots who served in order to make America free.(Caleb Britt KBTX)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gave a patriotic tribute at the American Revolution Statue at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday.

The La Villita DAR chapter hosted its annual Wreath Ceremony to give thanks to the patriots who served in order to make America free.

The wreath was placed as a community activity to preserve history, promote America 250 and patriotism and remember American Revolution patriots. DAR members also took time to speak about their patriots individually.

DAR member and event organizer, Lisa Sieber, said it was an honor to have been a part of something this patriotic before the Fourth of July.

“Without some of the things that occurred back in the past, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Sieber. “That’s just the biggest thing. You learn from the past for the present and future. We want to recognize all the patriots of our past who fought for our country.”

The wreath display will be up for visitors to admire until July 4.

