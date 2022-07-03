Advertisement

Lake Walk hosts ultimate kids’ 4th of July celebration

The event included cookie decorating with Mas Cookies, arts &crafts with The Children’s Museum, a photo booth and more.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lake Walk hosted its 2nd Little Firecrackers Event along with The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley Saturday. The event was hosted at the Stella Hotel and included tons of activities.

Those included cookie decorating with Mas Cookies, arts and crafts with The Children’s Museum and a photo booth. Kids also enjoyed SOS Cotton Candy and instruments to play from the School of Rock.

For Amanda Bowen and her family, this was their first event since recently moving to the Brazos Valley.

“I’m an Aggie, and it’s so good to be back in town with all of my old Aggie friends, and the most important thing to us is just being together with friends and celebrating life together,” Bowen said.

After the event, families were able to enjoy live music at Lake Walk’s summer concert series Beats & Eats. Saturday’s performer was Payton Howie. The next Beats & Eats event will be July 16, and the performer will be Jack Thweatt.

