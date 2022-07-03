Advertisement

Shark attacks Long Island lifeguard during training exercise

A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.
A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.(Brian Norwood / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Suffolk County officials have temporarily closed a Long Island beach to swimming after what they described as an unprecedented shark attack that injured a lifeguard.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the lifeguard had been playing the victim during a training exercise Sunday when the shark bit him in the chest and hand.

He said the lifeguard was receiving stitches but in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

The attack happened about 10:15 a.m. at Smith Point Beach.

The beach was closed to swimming for the rest of the day but expected to reopen Monday with officials monitoring the water.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Moody’s Investor’s Service, the company was set to pay $15.265 million in...
Company behind Park West apartments set to default nearly $7 million in debt
Ovie Powell sentenced after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide
College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville
vehicle runs into tree in downtown Bryan
Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan
A single vehicle rollover crash on SH 21
Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Latest News

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
R&B singer R. Kelly enters the Cook County Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, May 28, 2008, in...
Feds: R. Kelly remains on suicide watch ‘for his own safety’