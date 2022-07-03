Advertisement

Triple digits return for the 4th of July! Miss the 90s yet?

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Brazos Valley continues to bake this holiday weekend as we gear up for plans and festivities to celebrate the 4th of July. After some morning clouds quickly clear, generally sunny skies will ease thermometers up near or right to the triple-digit mark. For Bryan-College Station, we expected to end the day just 3° shy of the record high set back in 1933 (89 years ago). Factor in the humidity and it will feel like the 90s by 9-10 a.m., the mid-90s by noon, followed by peak heat index values between 103° and 105° through the afternoon hours. Something to be mindful of (other than taking care of yourself in the heat): a south wind will blow through breezy, gusting to 20mph at times. Drought conditions & very dry vegetation already make it easy for a grassfire to catch across the area. Add in that extra wind and anything that sparks will have the ability to spread quickly.

Looking for relief? Our recent return to double-digit highs was the best that we could do. Afternoon highs are expected to run between 101° and 103° for this first week of July. Factor in the humidity and it will feel as hot as 105° - 109° during the heat of the day. A splash of rain may attempt to pop up Wednesday or Thursday -- but high pressure crushing Texas will continue to leave any chance for needed rainfall out of our outlook for the next 7 to 10 days.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

4th of July: Mostly sunny. High: 100. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 101. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Download the KBTX PinPoint Weather App
Saturday Evening Pinpoint WX Update 7/2
Saturday Evening Pinpoint WX Update 7/2
