Advertisement

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

Pool Generic
Pool Generic(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the area.

A parent immediately began CPR before taking the boy to the clinic, according to the sheriff’s office. The 18-month-old was then flown to a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County
David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its...
State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County
vehicle runs into tree in downtown Bryan
Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan
According to Moody’s Investor’s Service, the company was set to pay $15.265 million in...
Company behind Park West apartments set to default nearly $7 million in debt

Latest News

Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war.
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war
An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war.
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war