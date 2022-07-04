Advertisement

4th of July Forecast: Hottest the Brazos Valley has experienced in almost 15 years

Bryan-College Station has not felt a 100°+ Independence Day since 2009
Monday night fireworks forecast
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - July is carrying on the same heat that May and June baked the Brazos Valley with. Triple-digit heat, a bit of a breeze, ample humidity, and a big fire concern are part of this year’s 4th of July celebration.

NO INDEPENDENCE FROM THE HEAT

2021 was the spring and summer that would not stop raining. Last year, firework displays were in question as heavy rain and lighting drifted across the Brazos Valley within hours of the rocket’s red glare taking to the sky. The end result, plenty of green grass and rain-cooled highs in the 80s.

Hot highs at or near 100° are expected Monday across the Brazos Valley
2022 on the other hand is the year that the Brazos Valley cannot buy a raindrop. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 90s to right at or just over 100°. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the 90s as early as 9 - 10 a.m. Noon conditions could have it feeling as hot as 105° if you are standing in direct sunlight. Through the heat of the day, feels-like conditions in the shade are expected to peak between 103° and 105° area-wide. Rain chance is laughable, but a very quick spot shower is not ruled out between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Burn Bans remain in place for 13 out of 16 area counties. While that does not prohibit fireworks for most, vegetation is dry and stressed from the lack of rain and scorching heat of the past few months. Any spark or flame can and likely will catch quickly. A breezy wind out of the south with occasional gusts to 20mph will aid in spreading any grassfire quickly toward the north.

FIREWORKS FORECAST

Heading out to one of the professional fireworks displays across the Brazos Valley? Temperatures start the evening in the mid / upper 90s around sunset (8:31 p.m.). Generally, clear skies will leave viewing conditions pristine. By the time the last flare fades from the sky, the air temperature will fall to the upper 80s. Plan for a humid evening: feels-like temperatures start the night around 100° and end in the mid-90s.

Even though the sun is not beating down on you during the evening hours, be sure to bring plenty of water for the family!

HOTTEST 4TH OF JULY IN WELL OVER A DECADE

Bryan-College Station has not experienced a triple-digit 4th of July since 2009 when the thermometer reached 102° at Easterwood Airport. Of the past 10 years, the hottest high experienced occurred in 2012 and 2020 when the official high temperature reached 97°.

A look back at the Brazos Valley's Independence Day weather over the past decade
Hottest 4th of July of record? 89 years ago when the temperature reached 103° in 1933. 2022 is not expected to be a record 4th, but thermometers will creep within a few degrees of one.

