BPD: Motorcyclist arrested for cutting off ambulance, fleeing from police

According to police, Christopher Clary said he was upset with the ambulance’s horn.
Online jail records show he was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police...
Online jail records show he was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, failure to yield the right of way to an approaching emergency vehicle, passing in a no-passing zone, and registration expired license plate.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A biker from Bryan was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he interfered with an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call.

It reportedly happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Briarcrest Drive and Broadmoor Drive.

Christopher Clary, 37, is accused of speeding, cutting off the ambulance twice, and making an obscene gesture toward the medics in the ambulance. An arrest report says an officer attempted to stop Clary but he led police on a short pursuit through several neighborhoods along Barak Lane before coming to a stop on Old Oaks Drive.

During the pursuit, police said he turned off the headlight on the bike, continued speeding, and passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

According to the probable affidavit filed, Clary was “visibly upset with himself and embarrassed over his actions.” According to police, Clary said he was upset with the ambulance’s horn.

Online jail records show he was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, failure to yield the right of way to an approaching emergency vehicle, passing in a no-passing zone, and registration expired license plate. He was released Saturday on bonds totaling more than $6700.

