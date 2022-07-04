Advertisement

Brazos Heritage Society sponsors ‘Old Fashioned’ 4th of July in the Park

4th of July in Heritage Park
4th of July in Heritage Park
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Heritage Society sponsors a free community event each year for the 4th of July.

This event provides an “old-fashioned”, family-friendly celebration of our nation’s founding with a flag raising ceremony and tribute, patriotic and popular music, a children’s parade, refreshments, and exhibitor booths.

“I love the fact that we get the whole community to come out, they can have a good time, it’s very low-key,” said President of the Brazos Heritage Society, Stephanie Hilliard. “It’s old-fashioned prices so everybody can afford to eat popcorn and hotdogs and drink lemonade.”

Hilliard hopes this celebration helps bring the community together this Independence Day.

“We just really enjoy having folks come out and celebrate Independence day, kind of remember what America’s about,” said Hilliard. “Especially now, with things being kind of rough and just pulling together as a community and just remembering about what family and gathering is about.“

