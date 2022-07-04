Advertisement

Caldwell church hosts 26th annual July 3rd celebration

Musical performers at the july 3rd celebration in Caldwell.
Musical performers at the july 3rd celebration in Caldwell.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell hosted its annual July 3rd celebration Sunday evening.

Families from across the Brazos Valley attended the festival, where they joined in fellowship, participated in games, listened to live music, and watched a fireworks display at the end of the night.

Children were able to enjoy the event in one of the several bounce houses and inflatable slides.

Food trucks served up bbq and other tasty treats and there was a snow cone and ice cream booth to help cool people down.

2022 marks the 26th year of the celebration and organizers say it continues to grow each year.

Event organizers say the event is a way to bring the community together and celebrate the birthday of the United States.

