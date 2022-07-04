Advertisement

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help

Low or no credit scores limit loan options
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 25 million people relied on loans from those close to them to meet spending needs, according to the Census Bureau’s latest household pulse survey on finances. That figure is up from 19.1 million people from the same time last year.

Kaben Clauson, the CEO of Pigeon Loans, said a big reason could be that a third of all Americans are in a group called “credit invisible”. The “credit invisible” either have no real credit history or have a credit score that’s been damaged, and they can’t get a favorable rate.

“The Americans come predominantly from black and Hispanic communities,” Clauson said. “To be frank, it leaves them with few options because traditionally a lot of them have to go to payday lenders or take loans that have really high interest rates and can be predatory.”

Clauson created the app and website, Pigeon Loans, to give families an option to make a legal promissory note that does the bookkeeping for them. The app automates payments and even lets users decide how much, if any, interest to charge.

If you are asked for financial help, Clauson advised you make sure your own financial house is in order, so you don’t get into money trouble yourself.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Moody’s Investor’s Service, the company was set to pay $15.265 million in...
Company behind Park West apartments set to default nearly $7 million in debt
Ovie Powell sentenced after being convicted of criminally negligent homicide
College Station man sentenced on criminally negligent homicide charges after woman died at Lake Somerville
vehicle runs into tree in downtown Bryan
Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan
Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County
A single vehicle rollover crash on SH 21
Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.

Latest News

Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’
Caldwell church hosts 26th annual July 3rd celebration
Caldwell church hosts 26th annual July 3rd celebration
High rewards with very little risk : Why officials say catalytic converter thefts are hard to...
High rewards with very little risk : Why officials say catalytic converter thefts are hard to prosecute
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its...
State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County