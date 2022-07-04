Advertisement

Rotary Club replaces damaged flag poles in Bryan

Flag poles were bent by a man Sunday afternoon along Briarcrest Drive near E Villa Maria Road in Bryan.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On holidays that we honor America, the Bryan Rotary Club places American flags in designated areas across the city to honor those days and to show our community’s patriotism.

On Sunday, however, someone damaged several of those flag poles that were located along Briarcrest Drive near E. Villa Maria Road.

A witness tells KBTX that a man appeared to be having “a breakdown” and was seen bending seven of the metal poles that are used to fly the flags alongside the sidewalk.

Bryan police have identified a person of interest and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Bryan has replaced the damaged poles.

If you want to find out if you’re in the Bryan Rotary delivery zone for flags, click here.

