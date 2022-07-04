Advertisement

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend.

Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park.

The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and other agencies responded to the park and used special equipment to make a quick recovery.

The incident is being investigated by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

