Wheelock hosts their 28th annual 4th of July BBQ and parade

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - The 28th annual Wheelock 4th of July BBQ and parade took place this morning at the historic Wheelock School.

The friends of Wheelock School House hosted a celebration that was full of horses, bikes, classic cars and more wrapping around the community square.

The annual celebration has turned into an event for all generations.

”My favorite part about today I think is probably the parade. I love to watch the kids in the parade, they have so much fun,” said organizer, Cathy Hedrick. “We now are looking at the kids that started the parade back in ‘95 are now the parents who are bringing and putting their kids in the parade.”

Following the parade, barbecue plates of brisket and sausage were be sold at the School House. The money raised will go to the restoration of the 1908 Wheelock School House.

“I hope that they will appreciate the history of our community,” said Hedrick. “Wheelock was founded prior to the Texas revolution and so it’s been here a long time but our history is fading so we are trying really hard to preserve as much as that was we can.”

Hedrick believes this was the community’s biggest 4th of July turnout yet.

