Allen Academy’s Funkhouser places 6th at AJGA Championship

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser placed 6th at the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) CT Pan Golf Championship.

Funkhouser shot a 77 on day one to put him in 31st place. The incoming junior for the Rams bounced back on days 2 and 3 with two rounds at -1 (71). He finished at +3 overall. Only one golfer (Richardson’s Preston Stout) finished under par.

Full results from the tournament can be found here.

