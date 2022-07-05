BCS Together starts summer challenge to help foster children going back to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Going into the summer, Jessica Fickey and her family planned to simply “take it easy,” but that plan took a turn when Fickey came across BCS Together’s Summer Challenge online.

The organization is challenging kids and their families to raise money and essentials like diapers and backpacks with school supplies for foster kids heading back to school in August. The challenge started in June and goes until Aug. 1.

Fickey and her family knew they couldn’t sit back on the opportunity to help other children in the community. Now, they’ve already surpassed their original goal.

“We have surpassed our goal of $500, and we are at $625 and so we are going to raise that,” Fickey said. “Now, our new goal is $1,000... infinity.”

The mother of four said this challenge isn’t just about raising funds and essentials for foster children. She wants her children to learn about the importance of giving while they’re young.

“I want them to have the awareness that not all kids have what we have, and I hope that this just opens their hearts to always taking care of others in need,” Fickey said. "

Lauren Falcone, the organization’s director of community partnerships, said the need in the community is great. The organization reported it helped 1,000 foster children in Bryan and College Station last year.

“When it’s time to start back to school, a lot of these kids don’t have the new shoes and the backpack and the things that a lot of children look forward to starting school with,” Falcone said.

This year, the organization plans to help at least 500 foster children going back to school this August.

“If you don’t have your needs met, if you don’t have that backpack full of your supplies and you don’t have socks and shoes, the pressure and the nervousness just escalates,” Falcone said.

To ease that even more, the Fickeys have already planned how they want to support more foster children and families.

“We are going to plan a yard sale with a lemonade stand,” Fickey said. “Then towards the end of the month, I wanted to reach out to our neighbors about dropping off backpacks before school starts.”

The organization has almost 20 kids participating, and it’s hoping more will sign up. The kid who raises the most dollar amount will win a “Day of Fun” gift card basket.

If you would like more information on the challenge or to sign up, click here.

