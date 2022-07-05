Advertisement

Bryan Police investigating Monday evening sexual assault

Details from police are limited to protect the victim and the investigation.
Details from police are limited to protect the victim and the investigation.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in Bryan around 8:00 p.m. Monday. The survivor, who was treated for injuries at a local hospital, is a girl younger than 18.

Bryan Police said they do not believe the incident was random or that there is a threat to the community. Police don’t currently have a suspect in custody, but say details will be limited to protect the survivor and the investigation.

Detectives were on the scene near Ravine Ave. Tuesday searching the area and speaking with witnesses. Police stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

While the neighborhood where the assault happened backs up to Jones Elementary, police say the proximity is not a current concern with school out for the summer.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls
Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County
Online jail records show he was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police...
BPD: Motorcyclist arrested for cutting off ambulance, fleeing from police
Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28.
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/5
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/5
BCS Together starts summer challenge to help foster children going back to school
BCS Together starts summer challenge to help foster children going back to school
Local volunteer fire departments received many calls on the 4th especially after dark when...
No more fireworks but the fire danger continues in Brazos County
Precinct 1 Constable and Justice of the Peace Break Ground on new building
Precinct 1 Constable and Justice of the Peace Break Ground on new building