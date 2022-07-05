Bryan Police investigating Monday evening sexual assault

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in Bryan around 8:00 p.m. Monday. The survivor, who was treated for injuries at a local hospital, is a girl younger than 18.

Bryan Police said they do not believe the incident was random or that there is a threat to the community. Police don’t currently have a suspect in custody, but say details will be limited to protect the survivor and the investigation.

Detectives were on the scene near Ravine Ave. Tuesday searching the area and speaking with witnesses. Police stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

While the neighborhood where the assault happened backs up to Jones Elementary, police say the proximity is not a current concern with school out for the summer.

