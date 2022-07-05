Advertisement

CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to Fla. ice cream brand

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf Creamery-brand ice cream. The outbreak has resulted in at least one death and 22 illnesses.

Big Olaf ice cream is sold only in Florida. The manufacturer contacted retailers to recommend they stop selling its ice cream products until further notice.

The CDC says if you have any of the ice cream, you should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched it.

Twenty-three people in 10 states have been infected in the outbreak, one woman lost a pregnancy and one person from Illinois died.

The CDC says nearly all of the infected either lived in or traveled to Florida in the month before they were infected.

After interviewing 17 people infected, investigators found 14 had eaten ice cream. Six said they ate Big Olaf ice cream or ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by the company.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls
Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County
If you’re not able to make it to the event, don’t worry! KBTX will televise the fireworks show...
Celebrate Independence Day across the Brazos Valley
Online jail records show he was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police...
BPD: Motorcyclist arrested for cutting off ambulance, fleeing from police

Latest News

NATO members made the historic decision last week to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and...
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
The additions of Finland and Sweden would be possibly the most significant change to NATO in...
US, allies take major step to expand NATO as Ukraine loses east