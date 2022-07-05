Heat Advisory issued for the northern Brazos Valley through the second half of the work week
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With high pressure in control through the remainder of the work week, daily opportunities to climb into the triple digits will be possible. Factor in the low level moisture on hand, and feels-like temperatures will likely climb even higher.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the following counties:
- Milam, Robertson, Leon | 11 am Wednesday - 8 pm Friday
Air temperatures could reach up to 104° in spots, with heat index values up to 110° possible. This advisory may very well be extended into the upcoming weekend, and additional counties may be added as the week goes on. Be sure to practice heat safety like taking breaks from the heat, staying hydrated, and wearing plenty of sunscreen!
