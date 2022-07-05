Leon County officials enact Burn Ban
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As dry conditions continue following the Fourth of July holiday, Leon County officials have enacted a Burn Ban, effective immediately.
This order prohibits outdoor burning throughout the county.
Leon County now adds to the list of ongoing Burn Bans across our area, joining Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Milam, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties.
