No more fireworks but the fire danger continues in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leading up to Independence Day there were many warnings about the possible fire danger threats that fireworks possessed, but now that the 4th of July has come and gone without any major fire damage to Brazos County, it’s important for residents not to let their guard down as the county is still under a burn ban.

Fire Chief Jason Ware with the Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department joined First News at Four to discuss how they handled the holiday and why going forward people should still be cautious about threats of fire danger.

The 4th was a busy night with fires across Bryan and College Station and all four volunteer departments running grass fires, especially after dark when the fireworks started.

“We’re not used to that type of call volume when it comes to wildland fires or grass fires so that many fires in a matter of a few hours was just absolutely overwhelming,” said Ware.

Not all of the fires were related to the holiday festivities, there has been an above-average number of grass fires over the last couple of weeks, and as the heat and dry conditions continue, so will the risk for fire danger.

Fires can start in many ways including:

Improper disposal of cigarettes

Mechanical problems with trailers

Not paying attention while barbequing

Outdoor welding

Ware advises anyone who sees a fire to “go ahead and call, don’t ever assume that somebody has reported the fire.”

For more information on the burn ban, including its guidelines for welding go here.

