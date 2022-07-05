REPORT: Big 12 looking to add up to six Pac-12 teams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to reports from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 is in “deep discussions” to add multiple Pac-12 teams after USC and UCLA announced they’re leaving for the Big Ten.

According to Dodds’ sources, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah were the schools specifically mentioned to possibly join the Big 12, while the league is also looking at Oregon and Washington. If all six schools were to join, the Big 12 would become an 18-team conference, the largest in the FBS.

This current Pac-12 will already be down to 10 members after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten in 2024. The league issued a statement on Tuesday, most likely to entice the current member institutions to stay: “The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to immediately begin negotiations for its next media rights agreements.”

Pac-12 play seems to be leveraging teams in expansion with certainty of media rights now instead of waiting for Big 12. That's not to say Big 12 could do the same thing tomorrow and go to market. I'm told the difference in media rights btw Big 12 and Pac-12 would be "negligible" — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 5, 2022

Conference realignment is having a ripple effect across the country. Other reports indicate Notre Dame football could leave their independence and join the expanding Big Ten. As things sit right now, both the Big Ten and SEC will have 16 schools each by 2024 (with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC). But even those leagues and others could look even more different by 2024.

While my man @dennisdoddcbs is reporting that the Big 12 is about swallow half of the remaining Pac-12 (!!!), I'm saying Notre Dame is headed to the Big Ten. The Irish stayed above the "Hunger Games" fray as long as they could, but the time is now:https://t.co/O8hodon0J7 — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) July 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.