REPORT: Big 12 looking to add up to six Pac-12 teams

Big 12 logo
Big 12 logo(Big 12)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to reports from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 is in “deep discussions” to add multiple Pac-12 teams after USC and UCLA announced they’re leaving for the Big Ten.

According to Dodds’ sources, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah were the schools specifically mentioned to possibly join the Big 12, while the league is also looking at Oregon and Washington. If all six schools were to join, the Big 12 would become an 18-team conference, the largest in the FBS.

This current Pac-12 will already be down to 10 members after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten in 2024. The league issued a statement on Tuesday, most likely to entice the current member institutions to stay: “The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to immediately begin negotiations for its next media rights agreements.”

Conference realignment is having a ripple effect across the country. Other reports indicate Notre Dame football could leave their independence and join the expanding Big Ten. As things sit right now, both the Big Ten and SEC will have 16 schools each by 2024 (with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC). But even those leagues and others could look even more different by 2024.

