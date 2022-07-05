Advertisement

Texas A&M hosts fireworks and drone show to end the July 4th holiday

Fireworks over the RELLIS Campus
Fireworks over the RELLIS Campus(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System hosted its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show on the RELLIS Campus Monday night.

The family-friendly event featured food trucks and fun for all to enjoy.

This year’s show featured over two hundred drones synced to patriotic music and a massive fireworks display that could be seen from miles away.

Attendees say the event was a great way to end the 4th of July weekend festivities.

