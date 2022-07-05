Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Lifelong teacher honored with endowed scholarship at Blinn College

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher for more than half her life, Ellie Vanderwerth is being honored for her dedication to helping students learn.

Vanderwerth believed so highly in education that she volunteered to drive a school bus so her rural students could go to high school during WWII.

The educator is being recognized through a new endowed scholarship created in her name. The Ellie Adelia Carter Vanderwerth Scholarship will benefit Giddings High School (GHS) graduates who plan to major in education. Vanderwerth’s daughter, Theodora “Teddy” Boehm, gifted $20,000 to the Blinn College Foundation to establish the scholarship. Boehm, a former member of the Blinn College District Board of Trustees, said her mother dedicated her life to education, beginning as a teacher in a one-room school in Roberts County in the Texas Panhandle.

“She started teaching when she was 18, as soon as she got out of school, and she later obtained her degree from the University of Houston,” Boehm said.

Vanderwerth spent 48 and a half years with Giddings ISD, most of them as a fourth-grade teacher, and retired in 1969 at age 66. She passed away in 1998 at age 95. Her legacy now continues with the scholarship.

Current high school and college students can apply for Blinn scholarships by completing the application at www.blinn.edu/scholarships. Prior to applying for scholarships, students must complete their application for admission to Blinn College at www.applytexas.org.

