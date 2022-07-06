Advertisement

11-year-old saves infant brother during violent struggle with intruder

An arrest affidavit says Barranco was intoxicated and used a hammer to break into the kid’s bedroom
Enrique Dominguez-Barranco
Enrique Dominguez-Barranco(Bryan Police)
By Jason Walker
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enrique Dominguez-Barranco was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after police say he attempted to kidnap his 1-year-old child from their custodial parent’s home.

An 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister grappled with Dominguez-Barranco after he broke into their home. According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Brazos County District Attorney’s office, the children were sleeping around 2:40 a.m. when Barranco arrived at their bedroom window and asked to be let inside. When they refused, he broke into the home through an adjacent bedroom window, then used a hammer to smash open their bedroom door.

The 11-year-old told police he fought Dominguez-Barranco to prevent him from leaving with his 1-year-old brother.

A neighbor who heard the melee told police she came outside and encountered the fight over the infant in the yard. The neighbor called police, but before they arrived, Barranco fled the scene leaving the 1-year-old behind, along with a tire from his vehicle and scuff marks in the street from the bare-metal rim of his car.

Officers followed the disturbed pavement to a nearby Shell station where Dominguez-Barranco was found behind the wheel of a white Cadillac Escalade. According to the affidavit, Barranco blew a .15 B.A.C. at the time of his arrest - nearly twice the legal limit to drive in Texas.

Barranco was booked into the Brazos County Jail and is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Details from police are limited to protect the victim and the investigation.
Bryan Police investigating Monday evening sexual assault
A pumpjack next to a home in Gardendale. Texas is the nation’s top natural gas producer but the...
Texans face skyrocketing home energy bills as the state exports more natural gas than ever
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Gov. Greg Abbott visits a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 29, 2022
How the end of Roe and the Uvalde school shooting could reshape the race for Texas governor

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue
Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up along Highway 21
Fire sparks up along Highway 21, Brazos County firefighters responding