11-year-old saves infant brother during violent struggle with intruder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enrique Dominguez-Barranco was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after police say he attempted to kidnap his 1-year-old child from their custodial parent’s home.

An 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister grappled with Dominguez-Barranco after he broke into their home. According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Brazos County District Attorney’s office, the children were sleeping around 2:40 a.m. when Barranco arrived at their bedroom window and asked to be let inside. When they refused, he broke into the home through an adjacent bedroom window, then used a hammer to smash open their bedroom door.

The 11-year-old told police he fought Dominguez-Barranco to prevent him from leaving with his 1-year-old brother.

A neighbor who heard the melee told police she came outside and encountered the fight over the infant in the yard. The neighbor called police, but before they arrived, Barranco fled the scene leaving the 1-year-old behind, along with a tire from his vehicle and scuff marks in the street from the bare-metal rim of his car.

Officers followed the disturbed pavement to a nearby Shell station where Dominguez-Barranco was found behind the wheel of a white Cadillac Escalade. According to the affidavit, Barranco blew a .15 B.A.C. at the time of his arrest - nearly twice the legal limit to drive in Texas.

Barranco was booked into the Brazos County Jail and is facing multiple charges.

