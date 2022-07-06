Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, from Jupiter Florida. She may be...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, from Jupiter Florida. She may be in the company of Oliver Ramos.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Florida issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl missing since Saturday.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter, Florida. She was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high-top Adidas shoes.

The child may be in company of Oliver Ramos, a 5-foot-7 male with brown hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and black and gold sandals.

They may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows, no further description given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Details from police are limited to protect the victim and the investigation.
Bryan Police investigating Monday evening sexual assault
A pumpjack next to a home in Gardendale. Texas is the nation’s top natural gas producer but the...
Texans face skyrocketing home energy bills as the state exports more natural gas than ever
Gov. Greg Abbott visits a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 29, 2022
How the end of Roe and the Uvalde school shooting could reshape the race for Texas governor
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

SARC Battle of the Badges
SARC, Brazos County law enforcement team up for ‘Battle of the Badges’ fundraiser
Boaters and lightning safety experts say Friend’s death is a reminder of the dangers of being...
Man struck and killed by lightning while boating off North Carolina coast
Daniel Guess holds a photograph of himself, right, along with his father, Larry Guess, center,...
Gun violence in US leaves long list of victims
A Utah man comes within 2 feet of a cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon.
Hiker comes face to face with cougar