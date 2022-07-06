The Bombers Capitalize Early and Take a 7-2 Victory Over the Victoria Generals

Victoria, Texas (July 5, 2022) - After finishing the first half of the 2022 TCL season with a record of 17-7, the Bombers were eager to come out of the 4th of July TCL all-star break and get back to winning games. The Bombers started the second half of the summer on the road, traveling to Victoria to take on the 12-12 Generals. Coming into the game the Bombers were 5-1 against the Generals this season, losing to Victoria 8 to 10 back on opening day.

The Bombers took advantage of every opportunity they were given, ending the game with more runs scored than total hits. After both teams threw offensive punches in the 1st inning, each scoring a lone run. The Bombers pounced on a great bases loaded no-outs opportunity in the 2nd inning, scoring three, and cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Victoria Generals.

After a pair of walks and Bombers newcomer, Ben Harmon advancing to 1st after being hit by a pitch, the Bombers scored three throughout the next three batters, taking a 4-1 lead in the top of the 2nd inning.

PJ Villarreal took the 1st walk of the inning and scored first for the Bombers, stealing home off a wild pitch to the backstop by Generals’ starter Justin Barry-Smith. A sac-fly from Kameron Weil scored 1st baseman Shelby Becker for the second run of the inning, and an RBI single from Brandon Bishop scored Harmon for the third Bomber run of the inning.

Generals center fielder, Brandon Galindo, hit an RBI double in the 3rd inning to score left fielder Bryce Sitka from 2nd base and shorten the Bombers’ lead to two.

Kyle Atkinson showed off his speed in the 6th inning, stealing from 1st to 3rd off a wild pitch during Jackson Cobb’s at-bat. Then stole home the following at-bat to extend the Bombers’ lead back to three.

The visiting Bombers took advantage of another bases-loaded opportunity in the 8th inning to extend their lead even further. Becker took his second walk of the night and Mike Adair strolled home for the Bombers’ sixth score of the game. A wild pitch to the backstop two pitches later sent Kyle Atkinson charging home to make it a pair of runs in the 8th for the Bombers and a 7-2 Brazos Valley lead with six outs left.

Ben Bosse started on the mound for the Brazos Valley, throwing four innings worth before Ross Fowler came in for the rest of the ballgame. Both pitchers allowed two hits, Bosse finished three strikeouts, one walk, and allowed both of the Generals’ runs. Fowler pitched five scoreless innings, ringing up three himself and allowing one walk, which came in the 9th inning.

The Bombers return to Edible Field tomorrow night, Wednesday, July 6th. They will host the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The Bombers have lost their last two matchups against the Rougarou and currently have a 5-2 record against the Baton Rouge squad. Gates open at 6:00 PM and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. We hope to see you at the ballpark!

