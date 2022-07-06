Brazos County officials will soon have new office building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some new office space will be coming soon for Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable and Justice of the Peace. Precinct 1 officials held a groundbreaking Tuesday morning to celebrate construction starting their new facility.

The project on the new office space is valued at over 1.8 million dollars. It will also be 5,400 square feet where they will have more space inside the building and a bigger parking lot. A courtroom will also be built inside the facility.

With one of the fastest-growing precincts in the Brazos Valley, Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich says this was a long time coming.

“What this allows us to do as opposed to working out of a strip center they will actually have a real courtroom and real offices they can work out of that’s comparable to the rest of Brazos County,” says Aldrich

Officials are hopeful this building will help serve their community for many years. Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott is excited about the new features that their current location doesn’t have.

“We have adequate parking, we can bring a jury in here we don’t have to about cancel them any longer due to parking spaces. I think it will serve the JP and constables office many years into the future,” says Elliott.

The new office space is located on William D. Fitch Parkway near Barron Road.

It is set to be open next February.

