Advertisement

Brazos County officials will soon have new office building in College Station

Some new office space will be coming soon for Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable and Justice of the Peace.
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some new office space will be coming soon for Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable and Justice of the Peace. Precinct 1 officials held a groundbreaking Tuesday morning to celebrate construction starting their new facility.

The project on the new office space is valued at over 1.8 million dollars. It will also be 5,400 square feet where they will have more space inside the building and a bigger parking lot. A courtroom will also be built inside the facility.

With one of the fastest-growing precincts in the Brazos Valley, Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich says this was a long time coming.

“What this allows us to do as opposed to working out of a strip center they will actually have a real courtroom and real offices they can work out of that’s comparable to the rest of Brazos County,” says Aldrich

Officials are hopeful this building will help serve their community for many years. Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott is excited about the new features that their current location doesn’t have.

“We have adequate parking, we can bring a jury in here we don’t have to about cancel them any longer due to parking spaces. I think it will serve the JP and constables office many years into the future,” says Elliott.

The new office space is located on William D. Fitch Parkway near Barron Road.

It is set to be open next February.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls
Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County
Online jail records show he was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police...
BPD: Motorcyclist arrested for cutting off ambulance, fleeing from police
Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28.
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’

Latest News

K9 Officer Judge (left) and K9 Officer Riggs (right) were introducted in a public press...
Burleson County law enforcement agencies welcome new K9 officers
Details from police are limited to protect the victim and the investigation.
Bryan Police investigating Monday evening sexual assault
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/5
Tuesday Night Weather Update 7/5
BCS Together starts summer challenge to help foster children going back to school
BCS Together starts summer challenge to help foster children going back to school