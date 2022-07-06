Brazos Valley woman rings opening bell on Nasdaq

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (KBTX) - Ellen Fuller represented the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning by ringing the opening bell on Nasdaq while representing the nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA).

This is the second time Fuller has represented WAA on the New York Stock Exchange. According to Fuller, she rang the opening bell while she was serving as WAA board treasurer in 2019.

During the month of July, the nationwide nonprofit is celebrating its annual “Giving in July” campaign, which encourages individuals to give back.

This month of giving, “highlights their year-round mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

