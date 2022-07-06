Bryan 14 year old missing since Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teen has been missing since Sunday, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow. She was wearing a black shirt, light colored jeans and sandals.

Miriam is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair could be in a ponytail and she could possibly be wearing blue glasses.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 979-361-3888.

#MissingChild 14 year old Miriam Serna has been missing since the evening of Sunday July 3, 2022. If you have information please contact local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/wVpn8gQM3R — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) July 6, 2022

