Bryan 14 year old missing since Sunday

Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teen has been missing since Sunday, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow. She was wearing a black shirt, light colored jeans and sandals.

Miriam is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair could be in a ponytail and she could possibly be wearing blue glasses.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 979-361-3888.

